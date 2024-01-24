Cincinnati Health Department offering vaccines for at-risk individuals after mpox 'seems to have reemerged'

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Health Department is advising at-risk individuals to get vaccinations as mpox sees a resurgence in the area.

"We are trying to get ahead of any potential health crisis with mpox," said Grant Mussman, Cincinnati Health Department commissioner.

The health department is offering free JYNNEOS vaccines for at-risk individuals, but mpox vaccines are not recommended for the general population. Those at risk include those in close contact with someone with mpox. Though mpox is not a sexually transmitted disease, those with multiple sexual partners are at higher risk. For a full list of risk factors from the CDC, click here.

"The reality is that mpox is still infecting many people throughout the country and seems to have reemerged in Cincinnati," Mussman said. "It is important for us to take proactive action to prevent it from becoming a health crisis."

Mpox, which was formerly known as monkeypox, can cause fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion, muscle aches, headache and respiratory symptoms such as sore throat, nasal congestion or cough. The infection also causes a rash that initially looks like pimples or blisters and is painful and itchy. The rash goes through multiple stages, including scabbing, before healing completely.

Overall, mpox usually lasts 2-4 weeks, and some people have flu-like symptoms before the rash and vice versa. Some people only experience the rash.

The infection can spread from one to four days before symptoms start until the rash has healed, all scabs are gone and a new layer of skin has formed, which can take several weeks.

Those that are in close contact to someone with mpox or believe they're at risk for mpox, are urged to call the Cincinnati Health Department's infectious disease hotline at 513-357-7462 or click here.