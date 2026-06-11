Cincinnati firefighter dies after battle with occupational cancer, union announces

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati firefighter has died of occupational cancer, the Cincinnati Fire Fighters Union Local 48 announced Thursday.

Ryan Zwick, a 43-year-old who has spent 12 years fighting fires, died following a fight with occupational cancer connected to the exposures he had throughout his career. Zwick spent his entire career with Truck 35 in Westwood, where union leaders said he "served with honor, professionalism and an unwavering commitment to protecting others."

"Ryan's passing is a heartbreaking reminder of the sacrifices firefighters make throughout their careers and the lasting impact occupational cancer continues to have on our profession," Joe Elliott, Cincinnati Fire Fighters Union Local 48 president, said in a statement. "We ask the community to keep Ryan's family, friends and fellow firefighters in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Because of the cause, Zwick's death is recognized as an Occupational Cancer Line of Duty Death. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes cancer is a leading cause of death among firefighters due to their exposure to dangerous substances like gas, vapors or particulates that are known or suspected to cause cancer.

The union said details regarding any opportunities to honor Zwick's life and service will be announced once they become available.