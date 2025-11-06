Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cincinnati Fire Department assistant chief fired after investigation, CFD confirms

CINCINNATI — Assistant Fire Chief Sherman Smith has been fired after a lengthy investigation, the Cincinnati Fire Department confirmed Thursday afternoon.

CFD first announced that Smith was placed on paid administrative leave in July amid an investigation. At the time, Cincinnati Fire Fighters Union Local 48 said neither the union nor Smith was given any details about the nature of the investigation.

A spokesperson for the department said Smith's contract has been terminated, effective Thursday. Once again, the spokesperson did not provide any details into what the investigation was about and what may have been discovered.

WCPO has put in a records request for more information surrounding the investigation.

The fire department already had two openings for assistant chief positions this year. Smith's departure will mean there are now three openings.

