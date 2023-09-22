Cincinnati Comic Con 2023 features Charles Martinet, Paul Bettany and more

CINCINNATI — Get your cosplays together, gather your Funko Pops and prepare yourself for a healthy dose of nerddom, because a cavalcade of artists, actors and celebrities are coming to the Duke Energy Convention Center for this year's Cincinnati Comic Expo.

The event runs from Friday through Sunday and while weekend-long VIP tickets have already sold out, weekend-long and day-only passes are still available to purchase.

It happens every year at this time, but this year's festivities feature a wide variety of guests, including this year's Honored Guest, Floyd Norman.

Norman is best known for the work he's done with Disney and Pixar over the years, bringing to life characters from beloved titles like The Jungle Book, Mulan and The Hunchback of Notre Dame, in addition to Toy Story 2 and Monsters Inc and many, many more.

Norman became the first African American artist to work for Disney long-term, when the company hired him in 1956.

In addition to Norman, the comic expo will feature celebrities like Ashley Eckstein, known as the voice of Ahsoka Tano in The Clone Wars and more, Adam Savage, legendary Mythbuster and Charles Matinet, the original voice actor for Mario, Luigi and Wario. Matthew Lewis, best known for his role as Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter Movies will also make an appearance, as will Paul Bettany and Neal McDonough.

Tara Strong, the voice of almost everyone's favorite childhood cartoon characters, will also appear.

The list of stars and comic artists who will appear within the Duke Energy Convention Center this weekend is a long one, but you can check out the complete rundown on the event's website. Many of the artists and celebrities are also doing meet-and-greet events, photo-ops and panels throughout the weekend-long event.