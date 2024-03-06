Cincinnati City Council to consider two Israel-Gaza war resolutions, including a ceasefire

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati City Council is considering two resolutions Wednesday about the Israel-Gaza war, including a ceasefire resolution.

At Wednesday's meeting, one resolution is asking city council to call for a ceasefire, while the other asks for council to express sympathy, among other things.

With the latter resolution, councilmembers Anna Albi, Reggie Harris, Mark Jeffreys, Victoria Parks and Seth Walsh submitted a resolution that asks city council to express sympathy for the "ongoing human suffering caused by the current conflict in the Middle East." The resolution also calls on city council to condemn violence against all civilians, affirm Cincinnati as a welcoming community for all religions, support the rights of Palestinian and Israeli civilians to live in peace, as well as encourage Cincinnatians to "offer support and sincere empathy" to those affected by the Israel-Gaza war.

The second resolution is solely submitted by councilmember Meeka Owens and requests city council "for a humanitarian ceasefire in the Israel/Hamas War so that humanitarian aid can reach Gazans, Israeli hostages can be released, and additional innocent lives can be spared."

The resolutions come almost a month after more than 100 people stood in front of city council calling for a ceasefire. After a public comment session that lasted four hours during the Feb. 14 meeting, Mayor Aftab Pureval said he didn’t believe the city should take up a resolution, which was never formally on the day's agenda.

Julia Marchese, who attended the February meeting, told WCPO 9 she acknowledged that a ceasefire resolution from Cincinnati will unlikely to change the war abroad, but passing such a resolution “communicates to Palestinian-Americans in Cincinnati that their municipality actually cares about them.”

During a council meeting on Feb. 7, Owens was the first council member to call for a ceasefire.

“As elected officials, we have the duty to ensure that our constituents feel seen and heard, so that we can create a stronger, safer, more empathetic city,” Owens previously said. She said the issue went beyond politics.