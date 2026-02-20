Cincinnati business owners react to Supreme Court decision striking down Trump tariffs

CINCINNATI — Business owners in Cincinnati are weighing in on the Supreme Court's decision to strike down most tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled, 6-3, that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not give President Trump the authority to impose tariffs, dealing a major blow to his trade agenda.

For Erin Roddy, the news comes as a relief.

"I'm pumped," Roddy said.

Roddy is the owner of Meas Active in Over-the-Rhine. She said tariffs have taken a toll on her business.

"We've had to increase our prices last fall anywhere from 3 to 6 percent on some of our products," Roddy said.

Roddy said her business imports from China and tariffs have increased what she pays manufacturers by 10-12%.

"It has not hit the revenue, but we have had less sales," Roddy said.

Roddy said she's hoping the SCOTUS decision will mean those costs will soon come down.

Still, she told us she is remaining cautious.

"I don't know what can happen, and that's sort of what this whole last year has felt like," Roddy said.

Roddy is not the only business owner questioning what's next.

Mike Anagnostou, owner of Ludlow Wines in Clifton, said he has questions about the decision.

"I honestly don't know what's going to happen," Anagnostou said.

Are you a business owner who has been impacted by tariffs? Alex wants to hear from you.

Anagnostou said prices for wines imported from countries like Italy, Spain and France have increased due to tariffs. He said some wines now cost $3-4 more.

"We saw prices go up on wines that had not budged in price for years," Anagnostou said.

Anagnostou told us he's not sure how the SCOTUS decision will affect his industry. He said he doesn't believe it will bring relief to his customers.

"My experience has always been: once prices go up, they never come down," Anagnostou said.

Anagnostou and Roddy both told us they're hopeful that prices will decrease at some point. However, Anagnostou said his customers shouldn't expect immediate change.

"What we're experiencing now isn't going to change anything soon, I think," Anagnostou said. "If it does change, it's going to be over the long term."