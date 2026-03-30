Cincinnati budget season: How departmental cuts could impact city services

CINCINNATI — Several Cincinnati department leaders spoke to the Cincinnati City Council Budget, Finance and Governance Committee Monday about the potential impact of budget reductions on a variety of city services.

Representatives from the Cincinnati Police Department, Cincinnati Health Department, Enterprise Technology Solutions and the Department of Human Resources all presented to the committee.

"Every department is coming in and presenting. They're talking about their priorities," council member and committee chair Jeff Cramerding said. "They're talking about what a 5% cut would look like. This is a critical part of the budget process."

Staring down a projected $29.5 million operating budget deficit, city officials have asked departments to prepare for potential cuts of 5%.

"The city's budget is obviously in flux," Cramerding said. "I think it's a matter of prioritization. What are our priorities as a city, and what (will) those cuts look like?"

WATCH: How department leaders said budget cuts could impact their services

How Cincinnati budget cuts could impact city services

Cincinnati police reported the following impacts if about $11 million, or 5.1%, of its budget were to be cut:



Support tasks like towing abandoned cars and proactive liquor enforcement would happen less frequently or take longer to finish. The impact on "non-essential tasks" could escalate, deepening quality of life issues.

Specialty units utilizing advanced technology, problem-solving and supporting advanced investigations could be reduced if cuts to the number of sworn staff are realized.

Efforts to proactively patrol neighborhoods would be reduced if cuts to the number of sworn staff are realized. It would also mean slower response times, more strain on officers and reliance on mandatory overtime to meet minimum staffing requirements.

During the presentation, Interim Cincinnati Police Chief Adam Hennie suggested a $6.6 million cut instead through not filling all vacant department positions and delaying an upcoming recruitment class to 2028.

He said any more cuts would mean "personnel changes."

The Cincinnati Health Department reported the following impacts if $1.2 million, or 5.1%, of its budget were cut:



Responses to communicable disease outbreaks would be slower, with the department's ability to conduct timely communicable disease investigations and coordinate with facilities being reduced.

The department would be less responsive to community health events like participating in the Black Wellness Expo or programs like Live-Work-Play-Cincinnati Coalition. The department's priority programs, like food equity, infant vitality and required tobacco cessation education, would also be impacted.

The Enterprise Technology Solutions Department, which handles IT-related matters for the city, reported that cuts would lead to longer wait times and a backlog of IT-help tickets. A department leader also said the reduction will lead to challenges with maintaining "cybersecurity best practices."

"It definitely stirs up some concerns, for sure, when you're looking at a $29 million deficit," Joe Elliot, president of IAFF Local 48, the Cincinnati firefighters' union, said. "There are some concerns on what that's going to look like for us."

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Elliot said potential cuts could leave an already underfunded fire department worse off.

"We're already running short," he said. "We've not seen an increase in staffing in over 15 years, and in those 15 years, our call volume has gone up over 40%."

More department leaders will share presentations during a special meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to Cramerding. The Cincinnati City Council has until June 30 to approve a budget.