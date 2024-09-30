Cincinnati bakery's cookie poll that predicts presidential elections goes viral

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati bakery has gone viral thanks to its long-running presidential cookie poll.

While political scientists may have a more complex system for forecasting elections, Busken Bakery claims it has been predicting presidents with a much simpler method. In every election cycle since Ronald Reagan defeated challenger Walter Mondale in 1984, the bakery has been selling cookies with each candidate's face on them. The cookie that sells the most is the winner.

Since it started its cookie poll, Busken has only gotten one election wrong — the election of President Joe Biden in 2020. That impressive stat has put more eyes on Busken's poll.

When the New York Post shared that Donald Trump was in the lead last week with 2,953 cookies to Kamala Harris' 2,134 cookies, the news was reposted on X (formerly Twitter) by Elon Musk. The owner of X Corp. shared the Post's story with an image from the movie "The Boss Baby" that says "Cookies are for closers."

Since then, cookie sales — specifically for Trump — have skyrocketed.

As of Monday morning, Busken has sold 15,200 Trump cookies to Harris' 4,594. Busken also said 790 of their nonpartisan "Cookie Party" cookies have been purchased.

While Busken sells its cookies in-store, the bakery also ships its presidential cookies, meaning anyone can purchase a box of eight Trump, Harris or Cookie Party cookies for $15. Busken said it will continue to update its numbers daily on social media.

