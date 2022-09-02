Cincinnati Animal CARE says people can name their price to adopt pets this Labor Day weekend

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Animal CARE is putting out an urgent call to find homes for dozens of dogs as the animal shelter continues to be over capacity.

“We can house about 100 dogs," said Ray Anderson, media and community manager. "Right now, we have about 240 on-site, we have about another 175 in foster homes."

The shelter is Hamilton County's only open intake, no-kill shelter. Since the start of the pandemic, there has been a surge in the number of animals turned in — especially strays.

"We get thousands of them,” Anderson said. “We're probably on pace for over 4,000 dogs this year and another 4,000 cats."

Meaghan Colville, the shelter's director of lifesaving operations said they've been able to maintain, "but the dogs just keep coming in."

"It’s definitely starting to catch up with us," Colville said.

The shelter had to use its garage as an overflow area for dogs.

“We have dogs living in pop-up crates,” Anderson said. “That's not a life that we want these dogs to be living.”

To encourage adoptions, the shelter is letting anyone who comes in this Labor Day weekend name their own price for all animals older than 6 months.

"Adoptions and fosters obviously make a huge impact when it comes to animals leaving the building and that's where we're most desperate right now," Colville said.

The shelter said the promotion will hopefully ease the capacity burden.

“Without the support of the community and without people coming to get those dogs, we can't do it alone,” Anderson said.

The shelter's standard adoption protocols remain in effect and Hamilton County residents will still have to purchase a 2022 Hamilton County dog license, as required by law. Adopters from outside Hamilton County are welcome but should check on licensing requirements in their area.

Cincinnati Animal CARE is open daily in Northside from 1-6 p.m. but will be closed on Labor Day. The Pet Adoption Center in Pleasant Ridge will be open Thursday and Friday from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

