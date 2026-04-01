CFD: 1 seriously injured, 1 critically injured in Westwood fire

CINCINNATI — Two people were injured after a fire in Westwood Tuesday, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

CFD said one person's injuries are serious, and the other person's injuries are critical.

Both people were transported to the hospital, according to CFD.

CFD Assistant Fire Chief Matt Flager is expected to provide more information at a press conference Tuesday night.

This is a breaking news story. We have a crew at the scene and will update this story when we learn more.