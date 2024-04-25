Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiCarthage

Actions

Police arrest two more people for murder of man in Carthage

One person had already been arrested for the homicide
A 37-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday evening in Carthage, Cincinnati police said. CPD's Homicide Unit arrested 22-year-old Keymoni Cephas for the shooting. He has been charged with murder, police said.
Screenshot 2024-03-31 at 5.53.48 AM.png
Posted at 3:23 PM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 15:23:54-04

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have arrested two more people for the murder of a 37-year-old man shot to death in Carthage in March.

Police said on April 19 they arrested 21-year-old Makala Damico and 23-year-old Nigel Garrison for the murder of Jonathan Calhoun.

They'd already arrested 22-year-old Keymoni Cephas on the day of Calhoun's death, according to police.

Cincinnati police were called to the 300 block of W. Seymour Avenue at around 6:45 p.m. on March 30. There, first responders found Calhoun, who'd been shot, police said. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he died from his injuries, police said.

Cephas, Damico and Garrison all face murder charges for Calhoun's death, though police did not provide any additional information about the events that led up to the shooting.

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting that sent kids scrambling
More local news:
How OHSAA football divisional breakdowns impact Cincinnati-area teams this year Top 9 day trips to take from Cincinnati Franklin to close a school, realign elementary schools by grade level this fall

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.