Police arrest two more people for murder of man in Carthage

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have arrested two more people for the murder of a 37-year-old man shot to death in Carthage in March.

Police said on April 19 they arrested 21-year-old Makala Damico and 23-year-old Nigel Garrison for the murder of Jonathan Calhoun.

They'd already arrested 22-year-old Keymoni Cephas on the day of Calhoun's death, according to police.

Cincinnati police were called to the 300 block of W. Seymour Avenue at around 6:45 p.m. on March 30. There, first responders found Calhoun, who'd been shot, police said. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he died from his injuries, police said.

Cephas, Damico and Garrison all face murder charges for Calhoun's death, though police did not provide any additional information about the events that led up to the shooting.