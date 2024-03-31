Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiCarthage

Actions

PD: 37-year-old man shot, killed in Carthage

Suspect in murder arrested
Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Screenshot 2024-03-31 at 5.53.48 AM.png
Posted at 6:18 AM, Mar 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-31 06:24:29-04

CINCINNATI — A 37-year-old man was shot and killed in Carthage Saturday night, Cincinnati police said.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. police and Cincinnati firefighters were dispatched to 300 block of W. Seymour Avenue.

There, they found Jonathan Calhoun, who had been shot. He was transported to UC Medical Center where he died.

The Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit, with assistance from District Four officers, arrested and charged Keymoni Cephas, 22 years of age, with the murder of Calhoun.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.

Watch Live:

Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM

More local news:
CPS basketball event benefits more than 3,700 students experiencing homelessness NKU women's basketball coach under investigation, multiple sources say NKY parents facing new charge after 3-year-old fatally shot 2-year-old

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.