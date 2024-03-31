PD: 37-year-old man shot, killed in Carthage

CINCINNATI — A 37-year-old man was shot and killed in Carthage Saturday night, Cincinnati police said.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. police and Cincinnati firefighters were dispatched to 300 block of W. Seymour Avenue.

There, they found Jonathan Calhoun, who had been shot. He was transported to UC Medical Center where he died.

The Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit, with assistance from District Four officers, arrested and charged Keymoni Cephas, 22 years of age, with the murder of Calhoun.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.