Arrest made in September hit-and-run crash that left one man dead

CINCINNATI — A woman has been arrested and charged in connection to a September hit-and-run crash that killed 32-year-old Karlton Matthew Kincaid.

According to court documents, an indictment was filed on Dec. 7 for 21-year-old Tekayia Bridges, but she wasn't fully booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center until Dec. 26.

On Dec. 28, a judge set her bond at $250,000.

The crash happened in September on I-75 near the Western Hills Viaduct, according to Cincinnati police. Police said the driver of a Chevy Camaro and a dark-colored Infinity collided; Kincaid, a passenger in the back seat of the Camaro, was ejected in the crash and died at the scene.

The driver of the Infinity left the scene; at the time police said that person was wanted for questioning.

Kincaid's loved ones said he "had a heart of gold," taking care of his friends and family.

"If you were his family or his friends, he would give you the shirt off his back," his sister Taylor said.

He had proposed to his fiancée Arianna James on New Year's Day, at the start of 2023.

"He changed my life twice," James said. "When we got engaged was the first time. As far as this, this situation here changed me again. A lot of us — his mom, sister, brother — nobody's gonna be the same after this."

Police said after the crash they believe excessive speed could have been a factor, and impairment was also being investigated.