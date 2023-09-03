Police: Section of I-75 NB in Camp Washington closed due to crash

An auto crash Sunday morning has closed a section of northbound I-75, Cincinnati Police said.

Shortly before 1 a.m. police responded to reports of an "serious" accident near the 3.1 mile marker, Capt. Stephen Saunders said in a statement.

Traffic is being diverted onto the Western Hills viaduct, and this section of the interstate is expected to remain closed for several hours, investigators said. A CPD dispatcher confirmed that the closure was still in effect at 6:00 a.m. Sunday.

The number of vehicles involved, the cause of crash, and any possible injuries is currently unknown at this time. The CPD Traffic Unit is on scene investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.