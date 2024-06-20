Watch Now
Police: 1 dead, another injured after shooting in Camp Washington

Rae Hines/WCPO
Posted at 8:26 PM, Jun 19, 2024

CINCINNATI — One person is dead and another person is injured after a shooting in Camp Washington Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded near the intersection of Colerain and Bates avenues at around 5 p.m. Wednesday for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found one man dead in the middle of the road.

Another person went to the hospital, police said. Their condition is unknown at this time.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

