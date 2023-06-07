‘It’s your local’: Camp Washington’s newest bar Binski’s is serving up drinks, darts and a sense of community

CINCINNATI — Nestled in Camp Washington at the corner of Colerain Avenue and Township Street sits Binski’s Bar.

Owned by Cincinnati bar industry veteran Kiel Erdelac, Binski’s is the newest — and practically only — neighborhood bar to grace the artist-filled community directly west of I-75.

Binski's was born out of Erdelac’s years in the industry. He began working in Walnut Hills at Brew House years ago and most recently stood as General Manager of Findlay Market’s La Ofrenda tequila bar, which is owned by Gorilla Cinemas.

The bar itself is named after Erdelac’s own family. His great-grandfather Alfred Kielbinski arrived in the U.S. in the early 20th century and changed his name when he naturalized in the 1940s. Erdelac’s first name was pulled from Kielbinski and his middle name is after a maternal family name, so he said it only felt right to pay homage to the latter half of Kielbinski with the bar.

“I’ve been since birth designed to carry on names, so this is my baby, and it’s Binski’s Bar,” Erdelac said.

Other than its name itself, Binski’s proudly pays homage to Erdelac’s upbringing in Chicago. The bar beckons people inside with an Old Style beer sign hanging outside (there’s plenty more inside, as well), and knick-knacks from his family hang on the walls, including a framed jacket from the northern Indiana gas station his family owned.

When describing Binksi's, Erdelac said "it's your local," and that rings true. It's not a hole-in-the-wall bar, but it's also not remotely close to an arrogant, gimmicky bar.

Altogether the atmosphere and decor — including an old-school juke box and a mounted deer head (FYI, her name is Jesse) — makes Binski’s feel like a cozy place to conjure up conversation with friends or with the bartender across the bar. The three dart boards in the back room also provide the chance for some friendly competition.

“The walls aren’t full right now, but we fully expect to expand what we have on the walls as the business progresses,” Erdelac said. “And hopefully it’s all meaningful things.”

To boil it down to a cliche, Binski's feels like a bar where everyone knows your name.

If the staff doesn't already know your name, that's going to be the second question after "what can I get you to drink?"

Drink-wise, Binski's has a full-service bar accompanied by five-tap draft system, a variety of canned and bottled beers, wine and an evolving cocktail program.

To pair with your drink of choice, the bar is also offering Totino's pizzas, soft pretzels and corn dogs all made in a toaster oven behind the bar.

If customer's don't want to enjoy their drink bellied up to the bar in one of the 12 stools, there's various table options up front, in the back with the dart boards and multiple picnic tables outside on the patio.

For entertainment, Erdelac is having a "the sky is the limit" mentality on possible programming to host at Binski's. A bar mainstay will be meat raffles, which are a staple in northern Midwestern states like Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Dakotas. The raffles involve customers buying tickets, and then some type of meat, whether it be ribs, a cut of steak or sausages, is raffled off throughout the night.

Erdelac also wants to hold events with other Camp Washington organizations, businesses and more in order to not just exist in the community but soak it up and give back to it.

"This is a community, so let's try to help provide for the community," Erdelac said.

Binski's Bar is open seven days a week. The bars hours are below:



Sunday — 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Monday — 3 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Tuesday — 3 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Wednesday — 3 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Thursday — 3 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Friday — 3 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Saturday — 10 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

