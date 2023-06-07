Watch Now
PHOTOS: Step inside Binski's, Camp Washington's newest neighborhood bar

Binski's Bar, which is located at the corner of Colerain Avenue and Township Street in Camp Washington, opened in early June 2023.

Binski's Bar Exterior Binski's Bar, which opened in early June, is located at the corner of Colerain Avenue and Township Street in Camp Washington.Photo by: Molly Schramm/WCPO Binski's Bar Interior Binski's Bar was born out of owner Kiel Erdelac's many years in the bar industry. Erdelac first worked at Brew House in Walnut Hills years ago.Photo by: Molly Schramm/WCPO Binski's Bar Juke Box Binski's atmosphere and decor, including an old-school refurbished juke box, makes the bar feel like a cozy place to hang out with friends.Photo by: Molly Schramm/WCPO Binski's Bar Other than its 12-seat bar, Binksi's also has multiple other seating options inside.Photo by: Molly Schramm/WCPO Binski's Bar The walls in Binski's are covered in various different knick-knacks. Some of the decor is from owner Kiel Erdelac's family, including a jacket from the gas station his family owned in northern Indiana.Photo by: Molly Schramm/WCPO Binski's Bar The back room in Binski's Bar features more seating, a TV and dart boards.Photo by: Molly Schramm/WCPO Binski's Bar Dart Boards Three dart boards in Binski's back room make for the perfect excuse for some friendly competition while enjoying a drink or two.Photo by: Molly Schramm/WCPO Binski's Bar Binski's walls feature multiple different signs for various beers, including Little Kings Cream Ale, which the bar sells.Photo by: Molly Schramm/WCPO Binski's Bar Binski's logo was inspired by part of an old sign painted on an exterior entrance off the patio.Photo by: Molly Schramm/WCPO Binski's Bar Binski's patio features an outdoor TV and multiple picnic tables to sit at, including multiple small tables that are covered.Photo by: Molly Schramm/WCPO

