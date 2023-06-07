PHOTOS: Step inside Binski's, Camp Washington's newest neighborhood bar

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Binski's Bar, which opened in early June, is located at the corner of Colerain Avenue and Township Street in Camp Washington. Molly Schramm/WCPO

Binski's Bar was born out of owner Kiel Erdelac's many years in the bar industry. Erdelac first worked at Brew House in Walnut Hills years ago. Molly Schramm/WCPO

Binski's atmosphere and decor, including an old-school refurbished juke box, makes the bar feel like a cozy place to hang out with friends. Molly Schramm/WCPO

Other than its 12-seat bar, Binksi's also has multiple other seating options inside. Molly Schramm/WCPO

The walls in Binski's are covered in various different knick-knacks. Some of the decor is from owner Kiel Erdelac's family, including a jacket from the gas station his family owned in northern Indiana. Molly Schramm/WCPO

The back room in Binski's Bar features more seating, a TV and dart boards. Molly Schramm/WCPO

Three dart boards in Binski's back room make for the perfect excuse for some friendly competition while enjoying a drink or two. Molly Schramm/WCPO

Binski's walls feature multiple different signs for various beers, including Little Kings Cream Ale, which the bar sells. Molly Schramm/WCPO

Binski's logo was inspired by part of an old sign painted on an exterior entrance off the patio. Molly Schramm/WCPO

Binski's patio features an outdoor TV and multiple picnic tables to sit at, including multiple small tables that are covered. Molly Schramm/WCPO

Prev 1 / Ad Next