Cincinnati police searching for driver who left scene of fatal I-75 crash

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police want to find the driver of a black four-door Infiniti to question them about a crash on I-75 on September 3 that left one man dead.

The driver of the Infinity involved in the highway crash drove off that night, police said. The vehicle they are looking for likely has driver-side damage, according to CPD.

The other vehicle involved contained three people, two of whom were hospitalized after the crash but were expected to be OK. The third person, 32-year-old Karlton Matthew Kincaid, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, police said.

Police said the crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. on September 3 in the northbound lanes of the highway. Police said the driver of the vehicle Kincaid was in collided with the Infinity; Police said they believe excessive speed was a factor in the crash, and impairment was also being investigated.

Officials want to question the driver of the Infinity, and Kincaid's family is asking for anyone with any information on the driver to speak out.

"Please come forward," said Kincaid's mother, Lisa. "Please do not continue to be silent, we need to know."

Police said Kincaid was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Now, his mom has a message for other drivers.

"Please don't be careless with your life. You can be out there enjoying your night, but there's people who need you to come home," she said. "We need you to be safe. We need you to think about other people."

Anyone with information about the Infiniti, its driver, or the crash can contact CPD at 513.352.2514.