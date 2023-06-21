CPD: 1 killed in California stabbing, investigators search for suspect

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a stabbing in Cincinnati's California neighborhood, Cincinnati police said.

Officers were called to the 5800 block of Bryson Street for the report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they discovered one victim suffering from multiple stab wounds, investigators said.

CPD said the victim died as a result of their injuries.

Police are searching for a male suspect in his 40s. Investigators said he could be armed with a pocket knife and a golf club. Police said he fled the scene on a bike in the direction of Anderson.

Investigators said the suspect was "cut in the face" and police are checking with local hospitals to see if the suspect will show up to receive medical care.

Police have not released the victim's identity.

CPD has not said if the suspect and the victim knew each other.

If you have any information regarding this homicide, you are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department.

