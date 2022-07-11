Buy a beer to support Cincinnati’s trail network

CINCINNATI — Local breweries are helping to raise money this July for the Cincinnati Riding or Walking Network (CROWN). The CROWN is a planned 34-mile urban trail loop that will connect existing and future trails throughout Cincinnati.

It’s the second annual “Ales for Trails” fundraiser. This year, ten local breweries are participating.

When you visit a participating brewery and buy a drink, you will earn a stamp to stick on a fundraiser passport. The first 100 people to visit each brewery and complete a full passport will receive a prize.

The breweries donated money to take part, raising $5,000 for the project. The CROWN is being funded by state and federal grants and donations.

When it’s finished, the CROWN will connect 54 neighborhoods and destinations like parks and museums. It will connect trails, while also serving as a hub for more than 600 miles of adjacent trails.

“The CROWN is going to be reconnecting Cincinnati in a way that it hasn't been connected for the past 60 years,” said Wade Johnston, Director of Tri-State Trails.

“When the highways were built in the ‘60s, it created a lot of divisions in our community. It created racial segregation and the trails are reconnecting these communities with a safe place for for walking and biking.”

Johnston said the eastern half of the CROWN could be finished by 2026.

The fundraiser runs until July 31. You can find a list of breweries taking part HERE.

