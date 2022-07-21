Bond Hill, Roselawn to hold community meeting on gun violence

CINCINNATI — Neighbors in Bond Hill and Roselawn are hosting a meeting to talk about gun violence.

The event is free and open to the public, and it's being held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Woodward High School.

The meeting was organized by the Bond Hill Community Council, Roselawn Community Council and the Roselawn Business Association. Cincinnati Council member and former Cincinnati police officer, Scotty Johnson, is hosting the event.

Some of the speakers present include Senator Cecil Thomas, Mshauri Mentoring Program founder Glen Taylor, Kevin Corey from Wesley Chapel Mission Center and multiple others.

Those stopping by can expect discussion on several topics including updates on new gun laws, gun safety, conflict resolution, active shooter response, community involvement and what to do if you are stopped by police.

Here is the full list of speakers and topics expected at tonight's meeting:



Update on gun laws — Senator Cecil Thomas

Gun Safety — Office Ladon Laney

Conflict Resolution — Glen Taylor, Mshauri Mentoring Program

Introduction to SARA Problem Solving — Iris Roley

What to do if stopped by the police — Oficer Louis Arnold

Active Shooter Response — Kevin Corey, Wesley Chapel Mission Center

Community Involvement (Neighborhood Officers, Citizens on Patrol, CSR Reporting) — Sergeant Jeff Meister

Community leaders from both Bond Hill and Roselawn formed a safety colation last year through Cincinnati Councilmember Greg Landsman leading efforts.

