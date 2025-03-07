Bockfest has kicked off with 4 Bockfest Halls, a parade and a weekend packed with events

CINCINNATI — Bockfest 2025 is here and it's all about the beer, goats, a parade and live music.

This year's kick-off to happy hour is extra special with a prost from last year's brewing champion.

"He actually comes to the Lager House and brews his beer and we're holding his traditional bock beer today," said Greg Hardman, owner at Moerlein Lager House.

Bockfest is celebrating its 33rd year in Cincinnati, and it's a jam-packed weekend with tons of fun.

The annual event steps off with the Bockfest parade from Arnold's Bar and Grill at 210 East Eighth Street on Friday.

Four different locations are serving as Bockfest Halls this year:



Moerlein Lager House

Northern Row Brewery & Distillery

Rhinegeist Brewery

Rosedale

Events for Bockfest weekend include the Official Bockfest Brunch at Moerlein Lager House on Saturday and Sunday, an opportunity to join a beard-bearing competition on Saturday at Northern Row and 164 feet of fun on Sunday with a .05k Run.

"Men even women can participate in it if you come out and show your best beard and potentially win and then at 7 o'clock we have the sausage queen competition," said Lisa French, committee chair at Bockfest Cincinnati.

Rhinegeist is the home of the Sausage Queen competition, which held preliminary rounds in February. The finals will be on Saturday at 7 p.m. It will also host goat yoga with bock beer pairings on Sunday.

More than 30 bock beers will be available, and the winner will receive gold for making the best homemade beer.

At Rosedale, the Bockfest Street Party will be held from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday. The party seeks to turn 12th and Main into a bock beer block party equipped with a stage, libations, music and more. They'll also hold the stein-holding contest at 6:30 p.m. Rosedale will also host its own goat yoga, followed by a traditional pig roast.

WATCH: Bockfest committee members talk about weekend celebration:

Bockfest has kicked off with 4 Bockfest Halls and a parade

In order to win prizes attendees must check their Bockfest app for a chance to win $100 in gift cards.

"You're going to be in for some surprises, contests, some laughs it's going to be such a good time," Deborah Stevens said.

The celebration is a great time filled with German music and dancing.

