Clay Wade Bailey Bridge closed for 13 days to vehicular traffic

CINCINNATI — The Clay Wade Bailey Bridge is closed to vehicle traffic for the next 13 days.

The closure of the bridge was originally scheduled to begin on June 13, but was postponed and lengthened after additional needed repairs were identified and expected inclement weather.

Now, the closure will last 13 days, instead of 10 days.

The bridge will be fully closed to vehicle traffic; pedestrian access will still be maintained during the closure.

Watch moments after the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge closed in the video player below:

Clay Wade Bailey Bridge closed for 13 days to vehicle traffic

Drivers who typically use the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge can use the Brent Spence Bridge or the Taylor Southgate Bridge during the closure.

KYTC said drivers should expect delays and heavier traffic on the surrounding bridges.

The bridge is expected to reopen on Monday, June 30.

During the closure, crews will work on ongoing repairs, which include installing three modular joints on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge.

This repair is part of a bigger repair project that began in April 2024, but was paused due to a fire that seriously damaged the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge.

The entire project consists of replacing joints, sealing joints, repairing steel and approach and truss drainage repairs.

KYTC said repairs to modular joints and other steel repairs were added to the project to ensure the bridge "remains in good working order for years to come."