Bengals fans anticipate another heart-pounding game

CINCINNATI — Bengals fans across the city are on cloud nine after the team won its first playoff game in more than three decades. This week, fans are taking a much-needed break from the stress and are charging up before what could be another heart-pounding game on Saturday against the Tennessee Titans.

"I think I'm going to try to breathe a little more (next weekend) not to have my heart in my throat," Bengals fan Robert Bucy said.

During the game, his heart rate hit 128 beats per minute, according to his wrist monitor.

"I could physically feel it pounding in my chest and for it to get to that point you just know as a fan this means a lot to me," Bucy said.

41-year-old Jaipal Singh felt similarly.

"It was tense from the moment (the game) started," Singh said. "You're either focusing on I hope they don't lose again or I hope they win this (next game)."

Bengals fan Dr. Ritch Hall is a clinical psychologist and is used to helping people deal with a range of emotions. He advises stressing less on the outcome of the game and more on enjoying the journey one step at a time.

"Human beings are tribal people," he said. "So there's a lot of investment in these outcomes as this means my tribe is the biggest, the strongest and can't be defeated."

He said fans should simply try to savor the team's success all week and view Saturday's game as a celebration of accomplishments.

"This is obviously a surprise to all involved, right," Dr. Hall said. "So, if you look at it that way. How could it be a loss no matter what happens? The fact that the quarterback (Joe Burrow) comes back, he continues to outperform the expectations says that something good is happening here. If you don't pay attention to that because you're so focused on a playoff win or so focused on the possibility of going to the Super Bowl, then you're missing the fact that a lot of good has happened."

While that reasoning sounds fair to Bucy and Singh, the next playoff game will likely put their hearts to the test.

"I think my heart rate is still going to be through the roof," Bucy said laughing.

