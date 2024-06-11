Beloved plushies got patched up at Cincinnati Zoo's stuffed animal clinic

CINCINNATI — For many children, a stuffed animal is held with the same level of love and importance as if it were a real animal — so the Cincinnati Zoo held a clinic to make sure beloved plushies got patched up so tiny hands can hold onto them a little tighter for a little longer.

This is the first time the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens held a special clinic just for stuffed animals, where kids were able to bring their faux furry friends for some TLC.

At the clinic, some plush pals got a regular checkup from the experts, who listened through stethoscopes and examined the beloved animal's eyes, nose and ears.

Nearby, more extensive medical procedures were needed in the clinic's emergency room, where ER doctors were ready to help with all the necessary tools — needles, thread, buttons and anything else a beloved stuffed animal needed to get better.

Each plush patient received a chart at check-in, followed by a wellness certificate after they completed their visit.

While repairs and check-ups were going on, kids were also able to learn about what it takes to care for both zoo animals and local wildlife.

The event was held at the zoo on Tuesday, June 11, from noon until 4 p.m.

Since this year was the zoo's first time extending its medical and zoological expertise to creatures of the plush variety, registration was only offered to zoo members.

As a result, the spots filled up quickly and the clinic was buzzing with children eager to see their favorite stuffed friends get checked out or stitched up.

The clinic was run by Zoo volunteers skilled in the kind of work a stuffed animal hospital needs: sewing, crafting and engaging with children.

"This was such a fun event," said Brittany Garera-Stapleton, volunteer project manager for the zoo. "We hope to do it again next year and open it up to even more patients."