'The money is somehow MIA' | Avondale gardener says nonprofit is holding back grant funds for community garden

WCPO 9's Alex Null covers the east side. If you have a story you'd like Alex to look into or a news tip, email him at Alex@wcpo.com.

CINCINNATI — When Andre Amos planted his first crop last year at his community garden in Avondale, he had a vision to grow free food for the community.

To make that vision a reality, he needed help covering the costs.

He applied for a grant through the city to help fund the project. Since Amos doesn't run a nonprofit himself, he partnered with the Avondale Development Corporation (ADC) to be his fiscal sponsor for the grant.

He was awarded nearly $13,500, which was sent to ADC to manage.

However, Amos said nine months later, he's received just a fraction of those funds.

"I've used less than 20% of it," Amos said.

WATCH: Amos reached out to us about his frustration over the delays and lack of transparency from ADC

Avondale gardener says nonprofit is holding back grant funds for community garden

Amos said he's not sure where the remaining funds are.

He said for months he's tried to get equipment ordered, but he said his requests go unanswered. He said his efforts to meet with ADC members have fallen through.

Amos has 10 chickens in the garden, and he said it took months just to get a chicken coop for them. He said that only happened after he reached out to the city for help.

“We’re trying to grow food for the community," Amos said. "There’s a grocery store around the corner that’s closing down, like people need fresh food.”

Amos said that when he asked ADC about the delays, he was told it was due to the nonprofit's financial burdens.

“The money should have been separate from their operating expenses or whatever else they’re doing, like the grant was specifically for this garden," Amos said.

He said he's spent nearly $1,000 out of pocket on the garden and that most of that has yet to be reimbursed.

Amos said he spent the money to make sure he was able to capitalize on the growing season and provide food for people in the area who need it.

"It's supposed to be for the community, and the money is somehow MIA," Amos said.

We reached out to ADC multiple times to learn more about what's causing the delays. We are still waiting to hear back.

Amos said he wants ADC to provide answers on the future of the project or to give the grant money back to the city and let another fiscal sponsor step in to help.

“It could all be so simple," Amos said. "It didn’t have to be this way.”

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 east side reporter Alex Null? Email him at Alex@wcpo.com.