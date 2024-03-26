Police: Man in critical condition after he was shot in his car in Avondale

CINCINNATI — A man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot in Avondale Tuesday morning.

Cincinnati police said the shooting was reported around 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday. When officers arrived at the scene on Wilson Avenue, they found a man who'd been shot.

Police have not provided an update on the man's condition, but CPD said he was conscious when he was taken to the hospital.

CPD said multiple rounds were fired, though did not say specifically how many.

At the scene, more than 10 evidence markers sat in the street near a white vehicle with a shattered rear window. Police said the man who was shot was in the car when the shooting happened.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.