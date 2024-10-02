Police: 53-year-old dead after shooting in Avondale

CINCINNATI — A 53-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Avondale Tuesday evening, according to Cincinnati police.

Police said they were called to the 100 block of Glenridge Place at around 7:36 p.m. Tuesday evening. When officers got to the scene, they found Keith James suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, CPD said.

James was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

CPD has not released any information about a possible suspect or what may have led up to the shooting.