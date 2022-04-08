Cincinnati business owner out $100,000 after thieves steal hundreds of sneakers from storage unit

CINCINNATI — Over the past two years, Michael Giddens has built a sneaker collection worth thousands of dollars. All of that was gone in a matter of minutes when Giddens said everything in his storage unit was stolen while he was on vacation.

"I was crushed," Giddens said. "I just think of all the hours it took me to get the shoes — all the money put into it. It was my entire livelihood."

Giddens owns Heart and Sole Cincy, an online store selling popular shoes like Jordan 1s, Nike Dunks and Yeezys. When he left for vacation on March 27, Giddens said his 300 sneakers were safe at CubeSmart Self Storage in Avondale. When he returned, though, everything was gone.

"Probably about an estimated value of $100,000 dollars," Giddens said.

He posted before and after photos on his Instagram account — as well as surveillance footage of the theft.

While he hopes to catch who did it, Giddens said he is starting from scratch.

"I cashed out all my savings, I didn't have insurance," Giddens said.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $7,000, and he said some local sneaker shops have donated shoes.

"That has encouraged me so much to know there are people nationally and locally who are love and support me," Giddens said. "God got a bigger plan and this will turn out for my good. I will continue to be faithful."

CubeSmart said it could not comment on the break-in.

