PD: 34-year-old man dies 2 weeks after crash into pole in Avondale that killed 1 woman

A driver crashed their car into a pole at approximately 1:50 a.m. on Vine Street and Beldare Avenue, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Posted at 6:27 PM, Jun 21, 2024

CINCINNATI — A 34-year-old man has died two weeks after a crash in Avondale that killed a woman and injured another man, Cincinnati police said.

The man, who was in critical condition after the June 7 crash, died Thursday. Police have not identified him.

Tyler Owens, a 35-year-old woman, was seriously injured in the crash and died at UC Medical Center.

The crash happened in the 3500 block of Vine Street at approximately 1:50 a.m., police said. A 32-year-old woman was driving north on Vine Street when she "lost control of the vehicle in a curve" and crashed into a pole.

The driver was taken to UC Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Both Owens and the 34-year-old man were passengers in the vehicle.

Police were investigating speed and impairment as factors in the crash.

CPD said all three individuals were not wearing seat belt.

