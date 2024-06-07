Watch Now
1 dead, 2 injured after driver crashes into pole in Avondale

A driver crashed their car into a pole at approximately 1:50 a.m. on Vine Street and Beldare Avenue, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Posted at 8:55 AM, Jun 07, 2024

CINCINNATI — One woman is dead and two other individuals are injured after a crash in Avondale early Friday morning.

The coroner has identified the woman as 35-year-old Tyler Owens.

A driver crashed into a pole at approximately 1:50 a.m. on Vine Street and Beldare Avenue, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The front of the vehicle was crushed.

The coroner has identified the woman who died.

CPD said three people were taken to the hospital from the scene — two in critical condition, one stable.

The other two victim's identities have not been released. The two individual's conditions are unknown at this time.

Police have not said what led up to the crash.

CPD has not said who was driving the vehicle.

