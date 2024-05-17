Juvenile shot, hospitalized in Avondale

CINCINNATI — A juvenile was hospitalized after an early morning shooting in Avondale Friday, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

The shooting happened at approximately 3:45 a.m. in the 3400 block of Reading Road near South Avondale Elementary School.

CPD said the victim was transported to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

The victim's condition has not been released at this time.

According to CPD, there were around 30 shots fired.

Our crew on the scene said police closed Reading Road.

Holland Rains | WCPO Our crew on the scene said police have closed Reading Road.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

WCPO is on the scene. Check this story for updates.