CPD: Woman dies after she was shot in Avondale early Friday morning

Ally Kraemer
CINCINNATI — A woman has died after she was shot in an apartment building in Avondale early Friday morning, according to Cincinnati police at the scene.

Cincinnati police officers were on the scene on Ridgeway Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. Friday morning; our crew at the scene saw homicide detectives arrive just before 7:30 a.m.

Police told us a woman believed to be in her 30s was found with a gunshot wound. Emergency crews attempted CPR, but the woman died at the scene, police told us.

Officers were alerted to the shooting by both 911 calls and a Shotspotter activation, police said.

Police have not yet released the identity of the woman who died. They also have not released any information on a possible suspect.

This is a developing story, we will update when more information becomes available.

