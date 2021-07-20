Archbishop 'not asked, nor would he have granted' approval for Biden visit to Catholic university

Archbishop Dennis Schnurr was not consulted when Mount St. Joseph University decided to host President Joe Biden for a town hall event this week, but he said, if it were up to him, he would not have invited Biden to speak at a Catholic institution.

Ultimately, though, it's not up to him.

"Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr has not been contacted by any involved party about the upcoming visit of President Joseph R. Biden to Cincinnati to participate in a CNN town hall meeting at Mount St. Joseph University," the statement reads. "Archbishop Schnurr has therefore not been asked for, nor would he have granted, his approval for any such event to occur on Catholic premises. Mount St. Joseph University operates under the sponsorship of the Sisters of Charity and not under the direct oversight of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati."

While founded by the Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati and affiliated with the Catholic church, the Delhi Township university operates independently of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, Schnurr said.

The archbishop in his statement did not elaborate specifically on why he would not have granted approval for Biden's visit.

Biden is the second practicing Catholic to be elected president but does not share the church's views on abortion and considers himself pro-choice.

In a statement Tuesday, university officials said, in part, "We are humbled and honored that both CNN and the White House have recognized Mount St. Joseph University as an outstanding institution of higher learning that is capable and willing to host such an important event... We look forward to introducing the Mount to a nationally televised prime time audience."

WCPO reached out to the archdiocese for further comment Tuesday afternoon and was waiting to hear back.