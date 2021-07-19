Sources: Biden's Cincinnati visit to be at Mt. St. Joseph University

CINCINNATI — President Joe Biden will make his first presidential visit to Cincinnati on Wednesday for a CNN town hall; multiple sources have confirmed the event will take place at Mt. St. Joseph University in Delhi Township.

WCPO is still working to confirm more information about the trip, but the event, moderated by CNN anchor Don Lemon, will air on CNN at 8 p.m. that day.

Satellite trucks could be seen parked in parking lots at Mt. St. Joseph Monday afternoon.

Cincinnati Police said the president will be traveling between 3:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Routes the president may take and any associated closures are still not known.

CNN expects the forum to focus on topics including COVID-19, which is making a minor resurgence in the United States due to vaccine hesitancy and the highly contagious Delta variant, and the economy.

The audience for the event will be invitation-only.