After the city's first public skate park opened in Camp Washington, this east side neighborhood may be next

CINCINNATI — Less than a month after the city's first public skate park opened in Camp Washington, residents are already pushing for another one.

Some residents spent years asking for a new skate park in the city. In late August, the 12,000-square-foot park in Camp Washington officially opened.

Evan Walker, founder of the Cincinnati Skatepark Project, said it's already bringing in people from across the region.

“We’ve been seeing people coming down from Akron, Indianapolis, even a pro skater from Brazil," Walker said.

Walker said that after opening the skate park, neighborhood leaders in Pleasant Ridge and Kennedy Heights approached his group about bringing a skate park to their area.

Randy Brown, a member of the Cincinnati Skatepark Project and a Pleasant Ridge resident, said he believes it could add a lot to the neighborhood.

“It’s a place that attracts the whole community," Brown said.

WATCH: Hear why the group said some neighborhood leaders are showing an interest in bringing a skate park to their community:

East side neighborhood pushes for new skate park

Brown said part of the desire to put a skate park in Pleasant Ridge would be to give young people more things to do.

“They said specifically, ‘We don’t have things for older kids to do in the neighborhood,'" Brown said.

Walker said community conversation plays a big role in these types of projects.

That's why his group recently surveyed more than 300 people in the Pleasant Ridge area about the idea.

“We always had it in our minds that it would be necessary to have neighborhood parks scattered across the city," Walker said.

Gabrielle Larkin said expanding throughout the city is part of the group's goal.

"It's always been a goal for us to create a network of skate parks so that they're accessible," Larkin said.

Walker said skate parks provide people, especially kids, a safe place to go.

"It's a place where young people get mentored by older people and everyone interacts with different ages, different demographics," Walker said.

Walker said the idea is still in its early stages.

He said his group plans to hold a follow-up community meeting later this fall to review survey results and discuss what comes next.