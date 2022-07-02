CINCINNATI — The Supreme Court’s decision last week to overturn Roe v. Wade inspired two Cincinnati sisters to organize a protest for reproductive rights.

“When we found out about SCOTUS’s decision we went straight to the streets and I came down here and no one was down here,” Breanna Jeffery said.

Seeing empty streets immediately after the decision gave Breanna and her sister Bethany Kerr the idea to plan their own protest.

They’re anticipating around 1,000 people to show up to the rally at the Hamilton County Courthouse.

The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last week is still a hot topic throughout the country.



The Amercian Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is supporting this protest, but they are not sponsoring it. The ACLU sent them signs to help plan for the protest and provided a link detailing how to plan a protest.

Jeffery said when she learned the high court overturned abortion she was mad.

“It’s a direct attack on reproductive rights, definitely not just women rights because as we know not only women have uteruses, so we can’t really pigeon hole that," she said. "I’m hurt and angry that people of my generation are going to have less rights than my mom and my grandma."

She added the mayor, city council members and several community members will speak at the protest.

“It’s important for everyday members like me to tell their stories because that’s how you gain empathy and I think empathy is the one way that we’re going to change the world or change our community because we want people to feel what you’re feeling. You don’t have to go through it to understand it, or to empathize or sympathize with it,” she said.

Jeffery noted this will be a peaceful protest. She hopes the rally will reflect the diversity and inclusivity in Cincinnati.