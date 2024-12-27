Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library nearing record 5 million digital checkouts on Libby in 2024

CINCINNATI — Kindle readers, this one's for you! Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library is asking you to check out some digital books before the new year as it nears a record of 5 million digital checkouts on Libby this year.

With just a few days left this year, CHPL cardholders have checked out 4.97 million digital items on Libby. Last year, that number was 4 million.

CHPL is asking cardholders to borrow eBooks, audiobooks or digital magazines from their Libby app to help hit the 5 million mark.

If you have a Kindle, iPad or any type of E-Reader, you might already know about the joys of Libby. With your library card, you can access millions of ebooks and audiobooks for free, though there may be a checkout wait (just like at the physical library).

The last time we spoke with CHPL, officials noted how easy it is to access free copies of books or other materials through Libby, Hoopla or Freeding. Kathy Bach, CHPL's public services director, said the average customer borrows seven items a month through the library. By using their library card, members don't have to spend $15-20 per book seven times a month, saving them more than $1,000 each year.

"It's really a hidden gem ... a very easy way to save some money,” Bach said.

If you want to learn more, or help CHPL reach 5 million Libby checkouts, click here.