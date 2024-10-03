'It's really a hidden gem' | Everything you can get for free with a Cincinnati Public Library card

CINCINNATI — We all know you can check out books for free at your local library, but you also get access to services you may not realize.

Kathy Bach, public services director with the Cincinnati Public Library, said you can save hundreds of dollars each month by utilizing your library card.

"It's really a hidden gem, it's really a very easy way to save some money,” Bach said. “People are always delighted about what you can find at the library."

Times are tough, and we're all trying to find ways to save and areas to cut back.

"When families are forced to make those hard choices about what they're going to cut, sometimes they will cut like a streaming service," she said.

Free streaming

You don't have to out streaming completely. You can access music, movies, and TV shows for free with your library card.

Download e-books

Cardholders can also download e-books at no cost through the following apps:



Libby

Hoopla

Freeding

The average customer borrows seven items a month through the Cincinnati Public Library.

“The cost savings can really add up,” Bach said. “Buying an e-book could cost you $15-20 and if you're doing seven a month, I mean, that's a savings of about $1,200 a year.”

Some of the other things you can borrow may surprise you.

Telescopes

Many people are surprised to learn, you can borrow a telescope from the Cincinnati Public Library. Through a partnership with Dean Regas and the Cincinnati Observatory, cardholders can utilize 10 Orion StarBlast 4.5 inch astronomical telescopes at no cost.

Digital newspapers

You also have digital access to newspapers such as the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.

Free printing

No printer? No problem. You get up to $5 of free printing and copies per day with your library card.

Laptops and computers

All 41 branches have free WiFi and computers you can use. Select locations have laptop kiosks. Cardholders can check out a laptop to use for two hours at a time.

Discovery passes

Cardholders can also check out discovery passes, giving you free access to places like the Cincinnati Museum Center and the American Sign Museum.

Library cards are free for Ohio residents, and residents of Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties in Kentucky.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com