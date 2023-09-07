Harvest Home Fair returns to Cheviot

CHEVIOT, Ohio — The chairs are lined up along North Bend Road in Cheviot, which means it’s time for the Harvest Home Fair.

The fair dates back to 1806 when a farmer began an annual festival to celebrate a hearty harvest. The first "official" Harvest Home Fair was in 1860, modeled after the original celebration.

The fair is nestled at Harvest Home Park along North Bend Road and is known as “The Biggest Little Fair in Ohio” because it draws about 18,000 people.

The parade kicks things off on Thursday evening at 6 p.m. and then the fair is open with free admission for the night. The fair runs through Sunday.

Weekend events include livestock competitions, an auction, a flower show, art exhibits, a corn hole tournament, rides, fair food and more.

Click here to see the full schedule of events.