Construction on 'road diet' to begin on Harrison Ave. through Cheviot

CHEVIOT, Ohio — A safety and pedestrian improvement project will begin on a stretch of Harrison Avenue that runs through Cheviot, according to the Ohio Department of Transportaiton.

ODOT said construction efforts will begin Oct. 9 and last for roughly 30 days. Within that time, there will be multiple road closures in place while new traffic calming methods are constructed.

According to a spokesperson with the City of Cheviot, the construction will impact three different intersections:



First, Harrison at Higbee will be closed for 10 days while crews construct a raised crosswalk

Second, Harrison at Oliette will close for 10 days for a raised crosswalk

Third, Harrison at Washington will close for 10 days for a raised intersection

Businesses throughout Cheviot, including those along Harrison Avenue, will remain open during construction, the city spokesperson said.

ODOT suggested drivers use Boudinot Avenue, Westwood Northern Boulevard, North Bend Road and Race Road as detours to avoid the construction.

The construction efforts are seeking to create a safer, more pedestrian-friendly area. The project itself will stretch along Harrison Avenue from Boudinot Avenue to Bridgetown Road.

When it's done, the re-designed stretch of Harrison will include the installation of a road diet, curb bump-outs, rectangular rapid-flashing beacons, a raised intersection at Harrison and Washington, raised crosswalks at multiple intersections and new pavement markings and signing.

The project is expected to cost around $1.6 million to complete. This phase of the project is scheduled to be finished in late fall, ODOT said.