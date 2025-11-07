Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cheviot officer involved in crash, taken to hospital with minor injuries

Adam Schrand
CHEVIOT, Ohio — A Cheviot police officer was involved in a crash early Friday morning, according to officers who responded to the scene.

The crash happened at around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Werk Road and Glenmore Avenue in Westwood.

Police at the scene told us the Cheviot officer was on their way back to the department's headquarters after completing a run, when the crash happened.

The officer had minor injuries after the crash and was taken to a hospital; police told us a K9 was also in the cruiser, but was not hurt.

Officers were questioning the other driver involved in the crash, which is still under investigation; police did not say who caused the crash.

