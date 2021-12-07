2 in custody after SWAT situation at Blue Ash hotel

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Two people were taken into custody Tuesday following a SWAT situation at a Blue Ash hotel.

City communications coordinator Rachel Murray said the Blue Ash Police Department and Hamilton County SWAT executed a search warrant at the Quality Hotel on Pfeiffer Road around 5 p.m. Murray said a fugitive wanted on a national warrant was holed up in a room inside the hotel. SWAT members entered after police attempted to negotiate with the suspects inside the room.

Joseph Daniel Walters, 33, was arrested. Walters is being charged with resisting arrest and obstruction, as well as charges involving a felony nationwide extradition warrant. Ashley Nicole Miller, 33, was also taken into custody for resisting arrest and obstruction.

Around 20 SWAT team members from different jurisdictions were at the scene. Murray said she could not provide more information on the warrant.

The hotel is close to Ursuline Academy, where students said they were told to go to the school's cafe as a precaution because of an incident at a nearby hotel. Students were later released.

WCPO has a crew at the scene and will update this story with more information when it is available.

