Neighbor: Man pointed shotgun at house before hours long standoff with SWAT

CINCINNATI — A man was arrested Saturday afternoon in East End following a standoff with SWAT after a neighbor claimed the suspect pointed a gun at her house.

The SWAT team were called out to Eastern Ave around 2:30 p.m.

Police arrested Clifford Watson, 40, of East End following the standoff. Police said he made threatening comments towards neighbors. This was not the first time Watson got into it with neighbors, police said.

During the hours long standoff, police said Watson barricaded himself inside his home before jumping onto his neighbor's roof.

In a sworn affidavit, Anita Wheeler, a neighbor of Watson, said he previously shot off guns several times. The affidavit said police were called out to Watson's house multiple times because shots fired complaints.

In the written statement to police, Wheeler said Watson walked past her house at least four times Saturday with a shotgun. She goes on to write Watson stood outside her house with a shotgun and pointed the gun at her house.

She then describes in the affidavit Watson started yelling at her and asking her if she "wanted some." She said she knew his intention was to shoot her.

Police charged Watson with aggravated menacing.

