MadTree Parks & Rec opens third location at Summit Park

BLUE ASH, Ohio — MadTree Parks & Rec has opened its new location at Summit Park in Blue Ash.

The brewery officially opened its third location Thursday.

“MadTree is thrilled to join the Blue Ash community. Summit Park is the perfect home for Parks & Rec; it allows us to further our purpose: to connect people to nature and each other,” said MadTree Co-Founder Brady Duncan in a news release. “We’re looking forward to becoming a cornerstone for the community and becoming the place neighbors and families build lasting memories.”

The 15,000-square-foot restaurant and private events space extends Summit Park’s green space. The restaurant features award-winning craft beers, hand-crafted cocktails and a food menu. In addition, the new location also features a Living Wall and botanical chandeliers by Urban Blooms, a life-size tree in the center of the taproom, refurbished camper and designated indoor kid area, accessible and inclusive bar areas and seating, a calming room and carbon offsets for private events.

MadTree Parks & Rec The dining area of Madtree's third location at Summit Park in Blue Ash.

According to the news release, the restaurant will add a to-go window, outdoor playscape and human foosball later in the spring.

MadTree said the opening of Parks & Rec marks the debut of Branch Out, a new program and infrastructure supporting inclusion for individuals and families with developmental disabilities throughout the MadTree brand.

MadTree Parks & Rec MadTree Parks & Rec designated indoor kids area with a camper at Summit Park location.

“MadTree Parks & Rec brings new life to the northwest corner of Summit Park with amenities that offer great value to our community,” said Blue Ash Parks and Recreation Director Brian Kruse in the news release. "The City envisioned transforming the hangar into an iconic destination, and seeing it become this remarkable restaurant brings that vision to life. We’re excited to partner with MadTree for many years to come."

MadTree also has an Oakley taproom and MadTree Alcove in Over-the-Rhine, which opened in spring 2022.

The company is currently developing a full schedule of activities for the year. For more information about MadTree's new location, click here.