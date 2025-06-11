Blue Ash council will vote on a new stadium and indoor facility at Summit Park. Here's the developer's plans

BLUE ASH, Ohio — A 5,000-seat stadium and indoor event facility project at Summit Park in Blue Ash will be up for a vote Thursday night.

City council members will either approve or deny one of the city’s biggest developments in years.

What is the proposed plan?

The project has two main components: The Summit and The Fieldhouse.

Vandercar, LLC & MSA Sport Project renderings

The Summit

The Summit is a 5,000-seat stadium for sports, concerts and events. It is planned to be a community sports center, entertainment venue and facility to attract regional and national athletic events.

A hotel with approximately 170 rooms would overlook the field, as well as up to 200 units of high-end apartments.

There are also plans for bars and restaurants adjacent to the stadium to overlook the field. Retail, according to the developer, would be a “diverse range of stores and services with a [blend] towards Health and Wellness.”

A third of the year’s events would be held here, including youth sports (football, soccer, lacrosse), adult sports (cornhole, dodgeball, spikeball) and concerts or comedians, according to the developer.

Watch to see renderings of what the project would look like:

New stadium in Blue Ash's Summit Park up for vote

The Fieldhouse

The Fieldhouse is an indoor event facility that focuses on youth sports. It’s designed to be an athletic hub where families can park, stay, eat, compete and rest, the developer said in a presentation to Blue Ash City Council.

The developer estimates the majority of events would be held here, including youth sports (basketball, volleyball, wrestling, and cheer), adult sports (basketball, pickleball, ballroom dancing) and corporate and community events. Trade conventions, weddings, and business outings are also possibilities for the space.

The facility would be surrounded by hotels, with up to 300 rooms, some of which open up and overlook the courts. There are also plans for first-floor retail and restaurants.

Provided: MSA Sport and Vandercar LLC The Fieldhouse Rendering

Council member against the project

Blue Ash City Council member Jeff Capell opposes the project, citing community concerns.

"I've gotten more feedback on this issue than on every other issue combined in the seven-plus years I've been on council," Capell said.

"There's just an overwhelming feeling that a football stadium is not appropriate for this area," he said on what’s driving his no vote.

“We've put $90 million into this park. We want to make sure we keep it great and ... not let it deteriorate by having a football stadium next to it,” Capell said.

The council member also said he was uncomfortable with the donors who are funding the stadium being anonymous.

During a May 8 council meeting, when asked about the donors' identities, the developer responded they would like to "remain anonymous."

"You don't just go into a business relationship like that, which would have taxing powers and not even know who you're dealing with," Capell said in an interview with WCPO.

At a council meeting on May 8, council member Brian Gath said, “we’ve heard Moeller (High School) is going to be a tenant of this.”

The developer’s team responded that “no one has specifically signed up for this.”

According to the developer, Moeller “is not allowed” by the Archdiocese to be part of the process “at all.”

“Those conversations, those agreements, nothing there has been finalized,” the developer’s team said on May 8 to council.

Council member Gath deferred an interview request from WCPO to the city of Blue Ash, who declined to comment.

Capell also expressed his concern with the project flooding a proposed 470 hotel rooms into an “already oversaturated market.”

Blue Ash has roughly 2,000 hotel rooms at the beginning of the year, according to statistics stated during the May 8, 2025 meeting where the project was discussed.

Watch the council meeting from May 8:



Business owners near Summit Park support plan

The proposed development would go on currently vacant private land across from the entrance to Summit Park, where Brown Dog Cafe owner Shawn McCoy said he’s been waiting for a development for years.

"I'd rather see something than, you know, the wheat field that we all stare at," said McCoy. “It's nice to see that they've come this far with something.”

McCoy said he wants to see more parking and access points in the project, but supports the project overall. (The project developer told council on May 8 their traffic study showed the current road infrastructure could handle the development, and that the project includes enough parking spaces.)

"They build it, they build it. They don't, at least they're moving in the direction of, let's get back on track to developing this area like they originally planned it," McCoy said.

Blake Sheely/WCPO Lunch is served at The Brown Dog Cafe, which is located right near the proposed development.

McCoy, along with Firehouse Grill owner Bob Davis, believes a development will drive more foot traffic to the surrounding area.

“I've been here 15 years, and I've seen a lot of development take place. I think this is one of the best, well-thought-out projects I've ever seen,” Davis said.

While he noted hotel room numbers could be adjusted, he said the central idea of a youth sports complex where people could work and play would drive interest in Blue Ash.

Davis worried about the consequences if the project is rejected on Thursday.

"I think a lot of developers would look at that as a negative to go in if they feel like they're going to be battled every step of the way," Davis said.

What’s next?

City council members will vote on the proposed development on Thursday, June 12 at 7 p.m. in council chambers at 4343 Cooper Road. Citizens will be allowed to address the council members.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.