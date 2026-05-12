'They failed him' | Woman says husband was attacked at Anderson Twp. nursing home, claims staff was negligent

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — When you walk through Pamela Marck's home, you'll notice many things, like doors, are labeled.

That's because her husband, Jim, suffered a brain aneurysm 23 years ago. It left him with a severe brain injury and short-term memory loss.

“He is basically very child-like, and he has to be directed and redirected," Pamela said.

The two have been married for 36 years. Pamela said she cares for her husband at all times.

But when she needed scheduled eye surgery in April, she had to find him respite care.

Pamela checked her husband into The Residence at Salem Woods in Anderson Township. She said what she thought would be a short, easy stay turned into a nightmare.

"I put him there to make sure that he was safe and I didn't have to worry about him," Pamela said.

She said just days into her husband's stay at the facility, he was attacked by another patient.

WATCH: Marck shares why she feels the nursing home is responsible for her husband's injuries

Woman alleges husband was attacked at a nursing home

According to a police report of the incident obtained by WCPO 9, Jim was sitting in the dining room at the facility when another patient ordered him to get up from his seat.

The report states that when Jim didn't do that immediately, the patient kicked Jim from behind. It led to an altercation between the two.

Pamela said she received a call from the facility shortly after, telling her that Jim was involved in a fight, but was fine.

She said she wanted to check for herself and immediately visited her husband.

“My husband had strangulation marks, bruising on his throat, he had cut marks behind his ear," Marck said.

No one was charged in the incident.

Pamela said she's frustrated because Jim's doctor sent a note to the facility stating that Jim should be monitored at all times while eating.

“Where were the people who were supposed to be observing him?" Pamela said.

She said the incident has traumatized both her and her husband.

“They failed him," Pamela said. "They really failed him. Not only did they fail him, they failed me.”

WCPO reached out to the nursing home multiple times for comment on what happened.

A spokesperson for Foundations Health Solutions, which owns the facility, sent the following statement:

"The health and safety of all our residents is our number one priority. Due to privacy laws and concerns, we cannot comment on any questions involving residents." Foundations Health Solutions

As for Pamela, she said she wants the staff at the facility to admit they were neglectful in her husband's care.

“He did not deserve what happened to him," Pamela said.

According to Medicare.gov, The Residence at Salem Woods has a five-star rating. The facility also had no complaints between April 2025 and March 2026.

Eric Carpenter, an ombudsman with ProSeniors, said issues can happen everywhere, even at highly rated nursing homes.

“Bad things happen at good places as well as not so great places," Carpenter said.

As an ombudsman, Carpenter's primary role is to serve as a resident's rights advocate for people living in care facilities.

He said ombudsmen can help residents who are dealing with issues and recommend solutions to their problems.

"Oftentimes we can help people just by giving them steps to resolve their own issues, but if you want help or need help, we will get an advocate involved directly on your behalf," Carpenter said.

Carpenter said you don't have to have a problem to call an ombudsman. He said they're also available to help residents and their families with the sudden adjustments to living in a care facility.

He said anyone who wants to reach their office can call their help line at 513-458-5518.

“If you want help, or need help, we will get an advocate involved, we will get an advocate involved directly on your behalf," Carpenter said.