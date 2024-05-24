Watch Now
FD: 5 hospitalized, several others treated on scene after exposure to chemicals at Anderson Township facility

Anderson Township Chemical Exposure
Posted at 8:33 PM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 20:33:44-04

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A dozen people were treated after exposure to chemicals at an Anderson Township facility, the Anderson Township Fire Department (AFD) said.

AFD said 12 people were exposed to chemicals Thursday evening around 6:30 p.m. at the Mercy Health Anderson Healthplex.

Five of those people were transported to the hospital, while seven others were treated on scene, AFD said. The fire department said all of the people treated were having breathing issues.

AFD didn't specify exactly what substance they were exposed to but said it was a mixture of chemicals.

The fire department did not say what caused the chemical exposure.

It's also unclear if the facility is safe for others to enter yet.

