Coroner: 1 dead in Anderson Township motorcycle crash

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Anderson Township, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

The crash happened overnight Thursday into Friday morning on Salem Road.

The roadway was closed for a few hours while crews worked to clear the debris.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Investigators did not say how many people are involved in the crash.

WCPO is working to get more information about this crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

