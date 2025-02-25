Watch Now
Anderson High School closed for fourth straight day due to electrical issues, Forest Hills says

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — For the fourth straight day, Anderson High School will be closed due to "a malfunction of the electrical system," Forest Hills School District said on social media.

Forest Hills said transportation to the Oaks, non-public schools and other outside programs will continue Tuesday, Feb. 24, but all classes, the Experience Program and Transition to Work Program will be canceled due to electrical issues on Anderson High School's campus. All athletics and extracurriculars hosted on campus are also canceled.

The district first announced the outage Feb. 19. In social media updates, Forest Hills said multiple components of the building's electrical system were exposed to water because a fire sprinkler head burst due to freezing temperatures.

Forest Hills said multiple pieces of equipment were installed Monday and one final piece will be installed Tuesday. Once that work is complete, a final inspection will take place. No additional days have been added to the school calendar at this time.

"Our academic calendar includes a certain amount of instructional time that can be used to offset these calamity hours, and we have not reached the point where it will be necessary to add any new school days over the coming months," the district said.

While there are no classes, Forest Hills said the school is instructing teachers to provide optional assignments to help students keep up with their coursework. Students can also meet with teachers during their office hours via Google Meet.

The district said it plans on providing an update on the progress Tuesday.

